Chugai launches Tecentriq for PD-L1-positive TNBC

The Roche (ROG: SIX) majority-owned Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) has launched the 840mg intravenous infusion of Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in Japan for the treatment of PD-L1-positive triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
Tecentriq was approved in this setting in Japan in September of this year, adding to approvals in lung cancer.
Osamu Okuda, Chugai’s executive vice president, co-head of project and lifecycle management unit, said: “Immune checkpoint inhibitor has been changing the treatment paradigm among various types of cancers in recent years. We are very pleased that we can now deliver Tecentriq to patients with PD-L1 positive TNBC as the first approved immune checkpoint inhibitor in the breast cancer field.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze