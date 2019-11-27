Chugai launches Tecentriq for PD-L1-positive TNBC

The Roche (ROG: SIX) majority-owned Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) has launched the 840mg intravenous infusion of Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in Japan for the treatment of PD-L1-positive triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Tecentriq was approved in this setting in Japan in September of this year, adding to approvals in lung cancer.

Osamu Okuda, Chugai’s executive vice president, co-head of project and lifecycle management unit, said: “Immune checkpoint inhibitor has been changing the treatment paradigm among various types of cancers in recent years. We are very pleased that we can now deliver Tecentriq to patients with PD-L1 positive TNBC as the first approved immune checkpoint inhibitor in the breast cancer field.