Saturday 23 November 2024

Chugai diagnostic approved in Japan to match lung cancer patients with Rozlytrek

Biotechnology
2 January 2020
chugai_kamakura_large

The Roche (ROG: SIX) majority-owned subsidiary Chugai (TYO: 4519) has won Japanese approval of a diagnostic that it calls the FoundationOne CDx Cancer Genomic Profile.

This product has been approved as a companion diagnostic of Rozlytrek (entrectinib) for ROS1 fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The approval allows physicians to identify NSCLC patients who could benefit from the oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor by detecting ROS1 fusion genes. Chugai filed an application in Japan for this additional indication of Rozlytrek for the treatment of ROS1 fusion-positive, locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC on March 15, 2019, and it remains under regulatory review.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Chugai settles with UK research bodies over Actemra
29 January 2020
Biotechnology
Chugai launches Rozlytrek, for NTRK fusion-positive solid tumors, in Japan
4 September 2019
Biotechnology
FDA nod for Rozlytrek, third drug that targets a key genetic driver of cancer
16 August 2019
Biotechnology
Chugai launches Tecentriq for PD-L1-positive TNBC
27 November 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze