Chugai launches Rozlytrek, for NTRK fusion-positive solid tumors, in Japan

Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) saw its shares rise 2.4% to 7,680 yen in afternoon trading today, after the Roche (ROG: SIX) majority-owned Japanese company announced the launch of Rozlytrek(entrectinib), an anticancer agent/tyrosine kinase inhibitor, for the treatment of NTRK fusion-positive advanced or recurrent solid tumors.

Japan was the first country to approve Rozlytrek, which received manufacturing and marketing approval on June 18, 2019 and was listed on the National Health Insurance (NHI) reimbursement price list on September 4.

"We are very pleased that we can now provide Rozlytrek to patients as the first drug for the treatment of NTRK fusion-positive solid tumors in Japan,” said Dr Osamu Okuda, Chugai’s executive vice president, co-head of the Project & Lifecycle Management Unit. “Rozlytrek is a drug that embodies advanced personalized healthcare as it has been approved to treat solid tumors with rare gene fusions regardless of their site of origin. We will continue to take every measure to provide proper information to ensure the safe use of Rozlytrek," Dr Okuda added.