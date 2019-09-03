Cidara Therapeutics rockets as it cashes in on rezafungin

Shares of US biotech Cidara Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CDTX) rocketed 79% to $3.01 in active pre-market trading this morning, after announcing a partnership with UK-based Mundipharma with a total potential value of $568 million to Cidara.

Under the partnership, the two companies will develop and commercialize Cidara’s investigational drug rezafungin, a novel and life-saving antifungal for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections.

Rezafungin is a once-weekly echinocandin antifungal being developed for: