Cidara inks up to $780 million deal for antiviral conjugates

Shares of US biotech Cidera Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CDTX) were up nearly 11% at $2.95 6% pre-market on Monday, as it revealed an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, part of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), to develop and commercialize Cidara’s Cloudbreak antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza. This agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.
Under the collaboration, Cidara will be responsible for the development and manufacturing of the first influenza AVC, CD388, into the clinic and through Phase II clinical development, and Janssen for late-stage development, manufacturing, registration and global commercialization.
