Fate tempted by $3 billion offer from J&J

Shares in Fate Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FATE) are up more than a tenth after the cellular immunotherapy specialist unveiled a global collaboration and option agreement with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).
J&J’s pharma arm, Janssen, will contribute proprietary antigen binding domains as part of an R&D project aimed at developing novel CAR-NK and CAR-T Cell product candidates.
Fate Therapeutics will use its iPSC product platform to research and preclinically develop the candidates, and will receive $50 million in cash and $50 million for an equity stake at $30 per share.
