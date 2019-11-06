Takeda to use MD Anderson tech to develop CAR NK-cell therapies

Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) and the MD Anderson Cancer Center have launched a collaboration to develop cord blood-derived chimeric antigen receptor-directed natural killer (CAR NK)-cell therapies.

Under the license and research agreement, Takeda will receive access to MD Anderson’s CAR NK platform, as well as the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize up to four programs.

The novel CAR NK-cell candidates, which the firm expects could be administered off-the-shelf in an outpatient setting, will be ‘armored’ with interleukin (IL)-15, for the treatment of B-cell malignancies and other cancers.