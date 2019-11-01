Takeda ups guidance for year; shares jump

Japanese drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) closed 2% up on Friday, having presented its latest financial results.

These results come at the halfway point of the financial year for Takeda, given that its calendar runs from April 2019 to March2020.

The company’s revenue for the year-to-date is 1.66 trillion yen ($15 billion). This is an 88.5% increase on the previous year, though a more useful comparison – because of Takeda’s $62 billion acquisiton of Shire during the year – is the adjusted pro-forma revenue figure, taking the acquired products into account, which shows a 0.2% decline.