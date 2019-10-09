Takeda rockets into league table of global drugmakers

A review of the current top 20 public drugmakers by market capitalization finds that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is the biggest pharmaceutical firm by far, with a market cap of around $370 billion, up 7.5% from 2018.
Swiss giant Roche (ROG: SIX) ranks a distant second in the league table, which was compiled by industry analyst GlobalData, with $239 billion.
The remaining spots in the top five are occupied by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Novartis (NOVN: VX) and Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK).
