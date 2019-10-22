Saturday 14 December 2024

Takeda buys rights to celiac disease candidate

Pharmaceutical
22 October 2019
takeda_big

Japanese pharma major Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has picked up global rights to an investigational treatment for celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder triggered by the consumption of gluten.

CNO-101, developed by US-based immune specialist COUR Pharmaceutical, is an immune modifying nanoparticle containing gliadin proteins.

COUR will be eligible to receive up to $420 million in future payments, as well as royalties on sales of any commercialized products resulting from the license.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
COUR Pharma raises $105 million in series A financing round
31 January 2024
Pharmaceutical
Takeda ups guidance for year; shares jump
1 November 2019
Biotechnology
Takeda wagers $1 billion on viral cancer therapies deal
20 December 2019
Biotechnology
Takeda takes up option to acquire PvP Biologics
26 February 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Biopharma sector ready for surge in M&A activity in 2025
Pharmaceutical
Biopharma sector ready for surge in M&A activity in 2025
13 December 2024
Biotechnology
AbbVie nabs autoimmune diseases specialist Nimble
13 December 2024
Biosimilars
Barrier-free regulatory regime for biosimilars promised for BRICS countries
13 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
EMA/CHMP backs bumper crop of new medicines for approval
13 December 2024
Biotechnology
BeiGene partners with China’s CSPC for next pipeline asset
13 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
ICER identifies $815 million in “unjustified” price rises
13 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Corcept's Phase IV win changes mood music after ALS flop
13 December 2024

Company Spotlight

A clinical stage biotechnology company developing biologic therapeutics targeting potent regulators of the innate and adaptive immune systems to re-balance immunity in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Biopharma sector ready for surge in M&A activity in 2025
13 December 2024
EMA/CHMP backs bumper crop of new medicines for approval
13 December 2024
ICER identifies $815 million in “unjustified” price rises
13 December 2024
Corcept's Phase IV win changes mood music after ALS flop
13 December 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze