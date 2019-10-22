Takeda buys rights to celiac disease candidate

Japanese pharma major Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has picked up global rights to an investigational treatment for celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder triggered by the consumption of gluten.
CNO-101, developed by US-based immune specialist COUR Pharmaceutical, is an immune modifying nanoparticle containing gliadin proteins.
COUR will be eligible to receive up to $420 million in future payments, as well as royalties on sales of any commercialized products resulting from the license.
