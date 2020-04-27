Submission for subcutaneous Darzalex in Japan

A new Japanese submission for a subcutaneous (SC) formulation of daratumumab has been submitted by Janssen, the pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

Approved and marketed as Darzalex as an intravenous (IV) formulation, daratumumab is used to treat multiple myeloma.

The novel SC version was developed in collaboration with USA-based biotech Halozyme Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HALO), using recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20).