BTK blocker chalks up 11th approval for AbbVie and J&J

Chicago’s AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has won a new approval for Imbruvica (ibrutinib), in combination with rituximab, for the first-line treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

First approved in 2013, the Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor is being jointly developed and commercialized by AbbVie and Janssen, the Rx drug unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

Both firms have benefited from increasingly strong sales for the cancer drug, with AbbVie’s share in the last quarter of 2019 jumping 28.9% to $1.3 billion.