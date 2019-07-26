Mundipharma gains rights to Novartis eye drugs in Taiwan

International healthcare organizations Mundipharma has signed a landmark agreement for the marketing, sales and distribution rights of medicines in the general ophthalmology disease area in Taiwan from Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX).

This includes medicines for glaucoma and external eye diseases, and follows recent agreements for the Philippines and Thailand.

A recent study found that there is a greater glaucoma burden in South-Central Asia and East Asia, and that strategies to combat glaucoma are needed.