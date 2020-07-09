Combination therapies will drive near-doubling of Hodgkin's lymphoma market

GlobalData expects the Hodgkin’s lymphoma market to grow from $1.2 billion in 2019 to $2.1 billion in 2029 across the eight major markets (8MM) at a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

The data and analytics provider’s latest report, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2029, states that growth will be driven by the anticipated label expansions of Takeda's (TYO: 4502) Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) and Opdivo (nivolumab), the increased uptake of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) monotherapy in the second and third-line treatment setting, and the emergence of novel therapies.

During the forecast period, the increased use of targeted immunotherapies and novel agents are expected to reduce the dependency on chemotherapies in most treatment settings. The report projects four novel agents to enter the market until 2029.