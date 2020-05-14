EC expands label for Adcetris

The European Commission (EC) has extended the current conditional marketing authorization of Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) to include adults with previously untreated systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma (sALCL), in combination with cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, prednisone (CDP).

Adcetris, which is being jointly developed by Japanese drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) and US biotech Seattle Genetics (Nasdaq: SGEN), has now received conditional marketing authorization in six indications.

Takeda holds European sales rights