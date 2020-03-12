European approval for novel Roche combo in CLL

Swiss cancer giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has been given EU approval for a combo of Venclyxto (venetoclax) plus Gazyvaro (obinutuzumab) as a first-line option for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Venclyxto, which is marketed in the USA as Venclexta, is being co-developed with Chicago’s AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). Gazyvaro is a Roche drug which is sold in the USA as Gazyva.

AbbVie has ex-US commercialization rights to Venclyxto, and sells the option within the USA together with Roche subsidiary Genentech.