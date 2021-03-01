Coronavirus vaccines shown to be effective in real-world use

In the UK, real-world data analyzed by Public Health England (PHE) show a high level of effectiveness for a single dose of Comirnaty, BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) coronavirus vaccine.

The results, which provide an early look at how the vaccine is performing outside of a clinical trial setting, will reassure those who support a longer gap between the first and second dose.

Unlike other countries, the UK has broken with the tested administration schedule of the vaccine, recommending a longer 12-week gap between doses.