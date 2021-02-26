FDA allows more flexible storage for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration announced that it is allowing undiluted frozen vials of the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE)-BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) COVID-19 Vaccine to be transported and stored at conventional temperatures commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers for a period of up to two weeks.

This reflects an alternative to the preferred storage of the undiluted vials in an ultra-low temperature freezer between -80ºC to -60ºC (-112ºF to -76ºF). The change is being reflected in updates to the Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering Vaccine (Vaccination Providers).

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2, trade-named Comirnaty in Europe, was among the first to be approved for emergency us in the major markets, including the USA, European Union and the UK. However, it has the drawback of onerous storage requirements, needing an ultra-cold freezer at temperatures, which made distribution difficult.