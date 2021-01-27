Sanofi to help BioNTech in manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) today revealed it has entered into an agreement with Germany’s BioNTech (Euronext: BNTX) under which Sanofi will support manufacturing and supply of BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The BNT162b2 vaccine is being co-developed with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and earlier this month the companies announced that their proposed up-scaling of manufacturing capacity at the Puurs, Belgium, facility would result in a temporary reduction in the number of doses they could deliver.
Sanofi will provide BioNTech access to its established infrastructure and expertise to produce over 125 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Europe. Initial supplies will originate from Sanofi’s production facilities in Frankfurt from the summer of 2021.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze