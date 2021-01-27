Sunday 24 November 2024

Sanofi to help BioNTech in manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology
27 January 2021
covid_big

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) today revealed it has entered into an agreement with Germany’s BioNTech (Euronext: BNTX) under which Sanofi will support manufacturing and supply of BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The BNT162b2 vaccine is being co-developed with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and earlier this month the companies announced that their proposed up-scaling of manufacturing capacity at the Puurs, Belgium, facility would result in a temporary reduction in the number of doses they could deliver.

Sanofi will provide BioNTech access to its established infrastructure and expertise to produce over 125 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Europe. Initial supplies will originate from Sanofi’s production facilities in Frankfurt from the summer of 2021.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine capable of neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 UK Strain
20 January 2021
Biotechnology
Pfizer and BioNTech double size of US govt COVID-19 vaccine deal
23 December 2020
Biotechnology
Deal for further 100 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech jab to go to EU
19 April 2021
Biotechnology
FDA nod for emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in adolescents
11 May 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze