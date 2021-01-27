Vaccine rollout: Israel charges ahead while Europe lags, low-income countries stall

Whether politicians choose to accept it or not, the countries of the world are engaged in a race to vaccinate their populations against the novel coronavirus - and winners are already beginning to emerge.

Responding to delays in the manufacture and supply of vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), the European Union’s recent tough talk on blocking exports reflects rising concern on the continent that the trading bloc has been slow off the starting blocks.

Warning that “Europe invested billions to help develop the world’s first COVID-19 vaccines,” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “companies must deliver. They must honor their obligations.”