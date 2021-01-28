EU demands access to UK vaccine supply chain

While UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has not yet received European approval for its coronavirus vaccine, AZD1222, the trading bloc is already up in arms about the amount it can get its hands on.

Amid complaints that the 27-nation trading group has been slow to inoculate its people, the European Union’s governing body is beginning to talk tough.

Many on the continent are urging robust action, with German Health Minister Jens Spahn pressing EU mandarins for the power to block exports.