EC publishes COVID-19 vaccine contract with AstraZeneca

Following the renewed request from the European Commission on January 27, 2021, UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has agreed to publish the redacted contract signed between the two parties on August 27, 2020, relating to the supply of AZD1222, the COVID-19 vaccine it has developed with Oxford University.
The move came hours after Commission President Ursula von der Leyen increased pressure on the company over its decision to reduce supplies to the European Union, due to manufacturing problems at its European facilities. The Commission and AstraZeneca have been at logger-heads all week after the company announced it would supply at least 75 million fewer doses of the vaccine by the end of March.
