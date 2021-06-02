Cosentyx gets first US approval in children

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Cosentyx (secukinumab) for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in pediatric patients six years and older who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.
This is the first approval for Cosentyx in a pediatric population in the USA, says Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX), which gained approval for the drug’s use in children in Europe in August last year.
The only fully-human biologic to directly block interleukin (IL)-17A, Cosentyx generated global sales of $1.1 billion (+11% cc) in the first quarter of 2021. Analysts have forecast that it could bring in more than $5 billion at its peak.
