COVID-19: Fiocruz study analyzes the influence of age on vaccine effectiveness

A study conducted by Brazilian researchers shows how age influences the effectiveness of the two main immunizers used in the country against COVID-19.
Submitted as a preprint in MedRxiv, the study Influence of age on effectiveness and duration of protection in the Oxford/AstraZeneca and CoronaVac vaccines involved more than 75 million immunized people, becoming the largest study conducted with the two immunizers and may serve as a basis for guiding public health decisions, including the need for additional doses or booster doses.
Coordinated by Manoel Barral-Netto, a researcher at Fiocruz Bahia, the study evaluated the immunizers effectiveness in 75,919,840 people vaccinated in Brazil between January 18 and July 24 this year. The results show that both vaccines are effective in protecting against infection, hospitalization and death, considering the complete vaccination scheme (two doses): AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN)/Fiocruz, with 90% protection, and CoronaVac (developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech) with 75%. The research also showed that both Vaxzevria and CoronaVac accines offer protection against moderate and severe cases against the variants of concern circulating in Brazil during the analysis period.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze