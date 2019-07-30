Diroximel fumarate shows statistically superior GI tolerability

Positive top-line results from EVOLVE-MS-2, a large, randomized, double-blind, five-week, Phase III study of Vumerity (diroximel fumarate), an investigational, novel oral fumarate with a distinct chemical structure, for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), compared to Biogen’s Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate) were released today by Alkermes (Nasdaq: ALKS) and Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB).

Alkermes shares were up 6.3% at $23.24 by mid-morning trading today, while Biogen edged up 1.47% to $240.59. The companies are developed the drug under a 2017 agreement.

Diroximel fumarate was statistically superior to dimethyl fumarate on the study’s pre-specified primary endpoint, with patients treated with diroximel fumarate self-reporting significantly fewer days of key gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms with intensity scores ≥2 on the Individual Gastrointestinal Symptom and Impact Scale (IGISIS), as compared to dimethyl fumarate (p=0.0003).