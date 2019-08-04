Saturday 23 November 2024

Look back at pharma news in the week to August 2

Generics
4 August 2019
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

Drug trial news last week included disappointment for Novartis, as its heart drug Entresto failed to show statistical significance in an HFpEF Phase III trial, but good news for Alkermes and Biogen with positive new data on Vumerity which showed statistical superiority over Tecentriq in multiple sclerosis. News that US pharma giant Pfizer would merge its generics operations with Mylan elicited significant comment. On the deal-making front, there was bad news for Sweden’s Alligator Biosciences, when partner Janssen, part of Johnson & Johnson, decided to return rights to their partnered cancer drug candidate ADC-1013.

Novartis’ Paragon falls short of perfection

Chalk up another flop in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), this time for  Novartis’s Entresto, commented Madeleine Armstrong on Vantage, the editorial arm of the Evaluate group. The company had tried to avoid other groups’ misfortunes in this tricky indication by experimenting with a novel primary endpoint in the PARAGON -HF trial, but in the end this came to naught.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Payments to Alligator Bioscience under AbClon deal
7 November 2018
Biotechnology
Diroximel fumarate shows statistically superior GI tolerability
30 July 2019
Generics
First quarter shows Mylan still struggling in USA and Europe
7 May 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze