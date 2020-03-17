Durable OS benefit boosts Imfinzi in lung cancer segment

UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has reported data from the final analysis of the Phase III CASPIAN trial in lung cancer.

The firm’s latest analysis shows that the immuno-oncology drug Imfinzi (durvalumab) delivered a sustained, clinically-meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit, in combination with a choice of standard-of-care (SoC) chemotherapies.

The study, which reported a positive result on the primary overall survival (OS) endpoint in June 2019, is testing the therapy against extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) in the first-line setting.