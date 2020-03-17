Durable OS benefit boosts Imfinzi in lung cancer segment

UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has reported data from the final analysis of the Phase III CASPIAN trial in lung cancer.
The firm’s latest analysis shows that the immuno-oncology drug Imfinzi (durvalumab) delivered a sustained, clinically-meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit, in combination with a choice of standard-of-care (SoC) chemotherapies.
The study, which reported a positive result on the primary overall survival (OS) endpoint in June 2019, is testing the therapy against extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) in the first-line setting.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze