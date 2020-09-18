Imfinzi's four-year survival rate in unresectable stage III NSCLC at 50%

Updated results from the PACIFIC Phase III trial showed AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab) demonstrated a sustained, clinically-meaningful overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) benefit in patients with unresectable, stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had not progressed following concurrent chemoradiation therapy (CRT).

One in three patients with NSCLC are diagnosed at stage III, where the majority of tumors are unresectable. Prior to the approval of Imfinzi in this setting, no new treatments beyond CRT had been available to these patients for decades.

"Imfinzi continues to deliver impressive long-term benefits across different types of lung cancer"The results from the updated post-hoc analyses showed an estimated four-year overall survival rate of 49.6% for Imfinzi versus 36.3% for placebo after CRT. Median OS was 47.5 months for Imfinzi versus 29.1 for placebo.