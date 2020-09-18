Sunday 24 November 2024

Imfinzi's four-year survival rate in unresectable stage III NSCLC at 50%

Biotechnology
18 September 2020
2020_astrazeneca_big

Updated results from the PACIFIC Phase III trial showed AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab) demonstrated a sustained, clinically-meaningful overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) benefit in patients with unresectable, stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had not progressed following concurrent chemoradiation therapy (CRT).

One in three patients with NSCLC are diagnosed at stage III, where the majority of tumors are unresectable. Prior to the approval of Imfinzi in this setting, no new treatments beyond CRT had been available to these patients for decades.

"Imfinzi continues to deliver impressive long-term benefits across different types of lung cancer"The results from the updated post-hoc analyses showed an estimated four-year overall survival rate of 49.6% for Imfinzi versus 36.3% for placebo after CRT. Median OS was 47.5 months for Imfinzi versus 29.1 for placebo.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
ESMO 2020: AstraZeneca reveals five-year data for Lynparza
18 September 2020
Biotechnology
EMA validates tepotinib for unserved NSCLC patients
26 November 2020
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca closes 1.5% lower on Imfinzi trial failure
5 February 2021
Biotechnology
Imfinzi Phase III success in biliary tract cancer
16 April 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze