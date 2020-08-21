Strong progress for Imfinzi with new Japanese indication

UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has secured approval in Japan for Imfinzi (durvalumab) as a treatment for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

The approval covers use of the checkpoint blocker, in combination with two kinds of chemotherapy, to treat the highly aggressive, fast-growing form of lung cancer.

Imfinzi is the only PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy to demonstrate both a significant survival benefit and improved response rate in combination with a choice of chemotherapies.