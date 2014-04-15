Dutch biotech Mucosis partners with Chinese firm

Dutch biotech company Mucosis has entered into a long-term collaboration and license agreement with China-based Changchun BCHT Biotechnology Co (BCHT) and raised 5 million euros ($6.8 million) in a new financing round.

Under the agreement with BCHT, Mucosis will receive an equity investment along with customary payments including royalties in return for a license to its SynGEM prefusion F vaccine candidate for prevention of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the Mimopath platform for other disease targets within the People’s Republic of China on an exclusive basis and non-exclusively in certain other Asian countries. Further details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Opportunity in China and Asia