e-therapeutics rises on news of deal with Galapagos

Shares of Oxford, UK based e-therapeutics (AIM: ETX.L) were up 5.7% at 18.15 pence by late morning, after the company revealed a collaboration agreement with Belgium’s Galapagos (Euronext: GLPG) to identify new therapeutic approaches to modulate a specific mechanism involved in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and potentially in other fibrotic indications.

e-therapeutics will continue to be free to explore, both internally and with additional partners, all other pathways involved in IPF and fibrosis.

The firm’s tie-up with Galapagos is its third with a leading biopharma company, adding to that with Danish diabetes giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) and one with C4X Discovery Holdings.