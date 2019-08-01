e-therapeutics and Novo Nordisk extend collaboration

Danish diabetes giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) and UK-based e-therapeutics (AIM: ETX) have extended their research collaboration.

To date, the companies have been using e-therapeutics' proprietary network-driven drug discovery (NDD) platform to discover potentially new biological mechanisms and therapeutic approaches for a specific area of type 2 diabetes.

Under the amended agreement, e-therapeutics will now also use its new genome-associated interaction networks (GAINs) technology to analze population genomics data from patients with type 2 diabetes. This is the first research agreement to use the platform.