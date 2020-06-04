Saturday 23 November 2024

EC approves added indication for Braftovi in mCRC

Biotechnology
4 June 2020
pierre_fabre_large

The European Commission (EC) has approved Braftovi (encorafenib) in combination with cetuximab (marketed as Erbitux by Eli Lilly [NYSE: LLY]) for the treatment of adult patients with BRAFV600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) who have received prior systemic therapy, says privately-held French drugmaker Pierre Fabre.

This approval is based on data from the Phase III BEACON CRC trial. The EC decision is applicable to all 27 EU member states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and the UK. Braftovi posted $48 million in revenue in 2019.

“This approval is truly great news and much needed for patients with BRAFV600E-mutant mCRC and for physicians treating this devastating cancer, as until now, there has been no EC-approved therapies specifically indicated for this high-medical-need population,” said Dr Josep Tabernero, BEACON CRC trial lead investigator and director of the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology in Barcelona, Spain. “The new encorafenib and cetuximab combination regimen will now change the way we treat these patients, with the possibility of delaying disease progression and prolonging their lives.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Chemo-free bowel cancer therapy gets NHS nod in first for patients
20 November 2020
Pharmaceutical
Pierre Fabre combo follows up US approval with EC nod
21 September 2018
Biotechnology
FDA nod for sNDA on Braftovi combo for metastatic colorectal cancer with a BRAF V600E mutation
10 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
Ono files Braftovi plus Mektovi for expanded approval in Japan
5 March 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze