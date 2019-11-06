Pierre Fabre combination nears new EU approval

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated for review Privately-held French drugmaker Pierre Fabre’s filing of Type II variation applications for Braftovi (encorafenib) and Mektovi (binimetinib) in combination with cetuximab for BRAFV600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

Phase III trial results show significant improvements in overall survival and objective response rates for the Braftovi and Mektovi regimen in this indication, compared with cetuximab plus irinotecan-containing regimens.

Patients with BRAF-mutant CRC generally have a poor prognosis with current available treatments.