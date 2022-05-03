EC approves Ipsen's Cabometyx as second-line treatment for radioactive iodine-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer

The European Commission (EC) has approved the use of Cabometyx (cabozantinib) as a monotherapy for adults with locally advanced or metastatic differentiated thyroid carcinoma (DTC), refractory or not eligible to radioactive iodine who have progressed during or after prior systemic therapy.

This latest approval of the Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) drug is the first of its kind in Europe for this uncommon condition, with limited treatment options currently available should patients progress after prior use of systemic therapy.

"People living with this form of the disease have had limited treatment options should their disease progress"Jaume Capdevila, medical oncologist at the Vall d´Hebron University Hospital and Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology, Barcelona, and a trial investigator, said: “The nature of radioiodine-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer means that this condition does not respond to the most commonly used standard of care for differentiated thyroid cancer.