ECTRIMS data show long-term impact of Ocrevus in MS

In multiple sclerosis (MS), new data for Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) should help physicians understand the long-term characteristics of treatment with the monoclonal antibody.

First approved in the USA in 2017, Roche’s (ROG: SIX) blockbuster biologic took in over $4.5 billion sales last year, up by a quarter from the year before.

It is the first and only therapy approved for both relapsing MS (RMS) and primary progressive MS (PPMS), with six-month dosing.