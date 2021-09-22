Roche tops rare disease patient survey

The results of an independent survey of 230 rare disease patient groups in 2020 have been published by Patient View.

These patient groups from across 53 different countries spoke to a total of 109,600 people with rare diseases during 2020, who provided feedback on 29 companies.

Of particular interest from the 2020 survey, as well as what patients thought on companies’ corporate reputation, was how they felt that firms supported people during the COVID-19 pandemic.