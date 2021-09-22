Roche tops rare disease patient survey

The results of an independent survey of 230 rare disease patient groups in 2020 have been published by Patient View.
These patient groups from across 53 different countries spoke to a total of 109,600 people with rare diseases during 2020, who provided feedback on 29 companies.
Of particular interest from the 2020 survey, as well as what patients thought on companies’ corporate reputation, was how they felt that firms supported people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze