Roche ranked top by cancer patients in pharma reputation survey

Swiss drugmaker Roche (ROG: SIX) has come top of the pile in the two major categories of a survey of cancer patients on what they think of pharma companies.

Views of 409 cancer patient groups worldwide feature in the Corporate Reputation of Pharma PatientView survey, collected between November 2020 and February 2021.

Commentaries supplied to PatientView by the respondent cancer patient groups made clear that their opinions of pharma companies during 2020 were primarily influenced by company responses to the pandemic - whether development of vaccines, production of vaccines, or efforts made by companies to support patients in other ways during lockdown.