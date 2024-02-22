Emergent BioSolutions names industry vet Joseph Papa as president and CEO

USA-based biotech Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) has appointed Joseph Papa as president and chief executive (CEO), effective February 21, 2024.

Mr Papa succeeds Haywood Miller, who will step down from his role as interim CEO, effective February 21, 2024.

Mr Papa brings over 35 years of experience in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, having most recently served as CEO and chairman at Bausch and Lomb (NYSE: BLCO).