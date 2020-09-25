Enhertu now approved in Japan for gastric cancer

Adding to the drug’s clearance for the treatment of patients with HER2 positive unresectable or recurrent breast cancer after prior chemotherapy in March, Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) today announced the approval of Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan), a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC), in Japan for the treatment of patients with HER2 positive unresectable advanced or recurrent gastric cancer that has progressed after chemotherapy.
Enhertu was previously granted SAKIGAKE designation by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for this indication.
Japan has the third highest incidence rate of gastric cancer worldwide, of which approximately one in five cases are considered HER2 positive. For patients with metastatic gastric cancer previously treated with two prior regimens including chemotherapy and an anti-HER2 therapy, Enhertu is the first and only HER2 directed medicine to demonstrate significant improvement in overall survival compared to chemotherapy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze