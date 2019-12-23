Saturday 23 November 2024

Early US approval for breast cancer drug Enhertu

Biotechnology
23 December 2019
daiichi-hq

With yet another earlier-than-expected US regulatory approval, on Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) for the treatment of adults with unresectable (unable to be removed with surgery) or metastatic (when cancer cells spread to other parts of the body) HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting.

An FDA decision on the Biologic License Application has not been expected until second-quarter 2020. The drug is predicted peak annual sales of more than $4.5 billion and, according to UBS Securities Japan analyst Atsushi Seki, even $7 billion.

Developed by Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 46568), whose shares gained 2.84% to 7,244 yen by close of trading today, and partner AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), Enhertu, which combines the active ingredient in Roche's (ROG: SIX) top-selling Herceptin (trastuzumab) with a toxic payload designed to destroy tumor cells, is a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate, meaning that the drug targets the changes in HER2 that help the cancer grow, divide and spread, and is linked to a topoisomerase inhibitor, which is a chemical compound that is toxic to cancer cells.

Enhertu represents the newest treatment option

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
 Enhertu now approved in Japan for gastric cancer
25 September 2020
Biotechnology
Enhertu sBLA accepted for priority review by FDA
19 April 2022
Biotechnology
Datopotamab deruxtecan continues to show promise in breast cancer
8 December 2021
article
FDA accepts breast cancer candidate trastuzumab deruxtecan for priority review
17 October 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze