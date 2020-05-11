Sunday 24 November 2024

Second 'Breakthrough' designation for Enhertu, now in gastric cancer

Biotechnology
11 May 2020
daiichi-hq

Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) has been granted a second Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) in the USA, this time for the treatment of patients with HER2 positive unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma who have received two or more prior regimens including trastuzumab.

The drug is partnered by Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) and UK-based AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), who entered into a global collaboration in March 2019, to jointly develop and commercialize Enhertu worldwide, except in Japan where Daiichi Sankyo maintains exclusive rights.

Daiichi Sankyo, whose shares were down 1.48% at 7,635 yen by close of market today, is solely responsible for manufacturing and supply. AstraZeneca was up 1% in early-afternoon trading. The British company paid an upfront $1.35 billion for the rights under a deal that could be worth nearly $7 billion to Daiichi Sankyo.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Early US approval for breast cancer drug Enhertu
23 December 2019
Biotechnology
Enhertu gains third 'Breakthrough' status, now for NSCLC
18 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
European Parliament sets up special committee on cancer
18 June 2020
Biotechnology
Enhertu sBLA accepted for priority review by FDA
19 April 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze