Fasenra meets goals of OSTRO Phase III trial in chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps

High-level results from the OSTRO Phase III trial showed that Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) marketed asthma drug Fasenra (benralizumab) compared with placebo demonstrated a statistically-significant improvement in the size of nasal polyps and in nasal blockage in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP).
Fasenra demonstrated a statistically-significant improvement in the endoscopic total nasal polyp score (NPS) and the nasal blockage score (NBS) compared to placebo, in patients with severe bilateral nasal polyposis who were still symptomatic despite continued treatment with standard of care (SoC). SoC consists of intranasal corticosteroids (INCS) and prior surgery and/or use of systemic corticosteroids. Evaluation of NPS was based on a physician assessment of polyp size during endoscopy. NBS evaluation was based on a patient-reported symptoms diary.
