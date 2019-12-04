Saturday 23 November 2024

FDA approves new indication for Roche's Tecentriq

Biotechnology
4 December 2019
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in combination with chemotherapy (Abraxane [paclitaxel protein-bound; nab-paclitaxel] and carboplatin) for the initial (first-line) treatment of adults with metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations, Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), whose shares edged up 0.6% on the news, announced today.

“We are pleased to offer this Tecentriq-based combination as a new treatment option that can provide a clinically meaningful survival benefit for people with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer,” said Dr Levi Garraway, Roche’s chief medical officer and head of global product development. “Today’s approval offers another opportunity to help prolong the lives of people with this type of the disease.”

Lung cancer drug Tecentriq is already a blockbuster drug for Roche in its current indications, with sales for the first nine months of this year rocketing 146% to 1.3 billion francs ($1.3 billion).

This approval is based on results from the Phase III IMpower130 study, which showed Tecentriq in combination with chemotherapy helped people live significantly longer compared to chemotherapy alone (median overall survival [OS]=18.6 versus 13.9 months; hazard ratio [HR]=0.80; 95% CI: 0.64–0.99; p=0.0384) in the intention-to-treat wild-type (ITT-WT) population. The Tecentriq-based combination also significantly reduced the risk of disease worsening or death (progression-free survival [PFS]) compared with chemotherapy alone (median PFS=7.2 versus 6.5 months; HR=0.75; 95% CI: 0.63–0.91; p=0.0024) in the ITT-WT population.

In lung cancer, Tecentriq is also approved in the USA in combination with Avastin (bevacizumab), paclitaxel and carboplatin (chemotherapy), for the initial (first-line) treatment of adults with metastatic non-squamous NSCLC with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations. Additionally, Tecentriq is approved by the FDA to treat adults with metastatic NSCLC who have disease progression during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on FDA-approved therapy for NSCLC harboring these aberrations prior to receiving Tecentriq. Tecentriq is also approved in the USA in combination with carboplatin and etoposide (chemotherapy) for the initial (first-line) treatment of adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

