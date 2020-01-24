Sunday 16 February 2025

Tecentriq misses goal in muscle-invasive urothelial cancer trial

24 January 2020
The Phase III IMvigor010 study evaluating Tecentriq (atezolizumab) as an adjuvant (after surgery) monotherapy treatment did not meet its primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) compared to observation in people with muscle-invasive urothelial cancer (MIUC), according to a statement this morning from Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX).

The safety for Tecentriq appeared consistent with the known safety profile of the medicine, and no new safety signals were identified, the company noted.

Tecentriq is a growth driver for Roche, as sales for the first nine months of the current year rocketed 146% to 1.3 billion Swiss francs ($1.34 billion) year-on-year.

“Reducing the risk that muscle-invasive urothelial cancer will recur after surgery is very difficult, and we are disappointed that we were not able to significantly prolong disease-free survival,” said Dr Levi Garraway, chief medical officer and head of global product development, adding: “We remain committed to exploring the potential benefits of immunotherapy for more people with early cancers.”

The goal in treating MIUC early is to reduce the risk of the disease recurring or spreading to other parts of the body. More treatment options following surgery are needed as around half of people with MIUC will develop a recurrence of their disease within two years of surgery.

