Sunday 24 November 2024

FDA issues alert on increased risk of death associated with Pepaxto

Biotechnology
28 July 2021
The US Food and Drug Administration today alerted patients and health care professionals that a clinical trial (OCEAN, Study OP-103) evaluating Pepaxto (melphalan flufenamide) with dexamethasone to treat patients with multiple myeloma showed an increased risk of death.

The trial compared Pepaxto, from Swedish biotech Oncopeptides (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), with low-dose dexamethasone to pomalidomide with low-dose dexamethasone in patients with relapsed or refractory (resistant) multiple myeloma following 2-4 lines of prior therapy and in patients who were resistant to lenalidomide in the last line of therapy.

As a result of the FDA announcement, Oncopeptides’ shares slumped 18.7% to 46.40 Swedish kroner by close of trading today.

Companies featured in this story

