FDA nod for Tecentriq triple-combo for advanced melanoma

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted accelerated approval for the combination of Tecentriq (atezolizumab), Cotellic (cobimetinib) and Zelboraf (vemurafenib) for the treatment of BRAF V600 mutation-positive advanced melanoma patients, Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) and subsidiary Genentech announced this morning.

The safety profile observed in the Tecentriq combination was consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual medicines, the companies said.

As well as priority review, the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) review was also conducted under Project Orbis, an initiative of the FDA Oncology Center of Excellence that provides a framework for concurrent submission and review of oncology products among international partners.