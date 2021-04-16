Sunday 24 November 2024

Final ICER evidence report on Lupus nephritis drugs

Biotechnology
16 April 2021
US health technology assessor the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) today released a Final Evidence Report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of UK drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Benlysta (belimumab) and Canadian firm Aurinia’s (TSX: AUP) Lupkynis (voclosporin) for the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN).

The Food and Drug Administration approved belimumab on December 17, 2020, and voclosporin on January 22, 2021.

Downloads:  Final Evidence Report |  Report-at-a-Glance |  Policy Recommendations

