FDA approves GSK's Benlysta as first med for active lupus nephritis in adults

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Benlysta (belimumab) for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN) who are receiving standard therapy, UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has announced.
Lupus nephritis is a serious inflammation of the kidneys caused by systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), the most common form of lupus, which can lead to end-stage kidney disease, requiring dialysis or a kidney transplant. The approval extends the current indication in the US to include both SLE and LN for both the intravenous and subcutaneous formulations.
First approved in 2011, it is the first and only approved biologic for both SLE and LN in more than 50 years. Benlysta generated 2919 revenues of $783 million and first-half 2020 sales of $419 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze