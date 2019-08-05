First-line bladder cancer success for Tecentriq

One of Roche’s (ROG: SIX) star cancer meds, Tecentriq (atezolizumab), has garnered further Phase III trial success, with the Phase III IMvigor130 study meeting its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS).
A combination of Tecentriq plus chemo was tested in people with metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), compared with chemotherapy alone, in the first-line setting.
The firm says that "encouraging overall survival (OS) results were also observed" at the interim analysis, but that the data are not yet mature.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze