First-line bladder cancer success for Tecentriq

One of Roche’s (ROG: SIX) star cancer meds, Tecentriq (atezolizumab), has garnered further Phase III trial success, with the Phase III IMvigor130 study meeting its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS).

A combination of Tecentriq plus chemo was tested in people with metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), compared with chemotherapy alone, in the first-line setting.

The firm says that "encouraging overall survival (OS) results were also observed" at the interim analysis, but that the data are not yet mature.